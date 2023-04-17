INEC Fumes, Says Commissioner Deployed To Adamawa Stripped Naked, Brutalised

The Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) has tasked security agencies to arrest and prosecute those who brutalised one of its national commissioners deployed to Adamawa State for Saturday’s supplementary governorship poll.

INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, disclosed this to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

He said, “If you see what is trending, two national commissioners were deployed to Adamawa State. One of them was brutalised, one of them was stripped naked. That will not be allowed to stand.

“The security agencies must unmask those who engaged in that particular act. They must be arrested, they must be investigated and they must be prosecuted. A national commissioner cannot be treated as if he or she is a common criminal.

“A former Vice Chancellor of Usman Dan Fodio University, a senior citizen was stripped naked and dragged. This commission will not allow that to stand.”

Okoye also said the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa, Yunusa Ari, has arrived Abuja over an invalid declaration of Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the governorship election.

He said, “The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Adamawa State exercises what we call delegated authority; power delegated to him by the Independent National Electoral Commissioner.

“Acting as collation and returning officer are not part of the powers delegated to him. So, he has no right whatsoever to make a declaration and make a return.”

Okoye also said the collation of results of the supplementary election has been suspended.

The INEC REC on Sunday stirred controversy when at about 9am he announced Binani as winner of the election over the incumbent, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Before the collation exercise was suspended on Saturday night, results from 10 LGAs had been announced — and Binani was trailing Fintiri.

The collation of results from the remaining 10 LGAs was expected to commence by 11am on Sunday, and Mele Lamido, the returning officer for the Adamawa governorship election, was not present when Ari announced Binani as the winner of the election.

According to the constitution, Lamido is the rightful official empowered to declare the winner of the election.