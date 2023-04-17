JAMB Extends 2023 Direct Entry Registration

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday extended the closing date for the 2023 Direct Entry (DE) registration by one week starting from Friday, April 21.

In a statement, JAMB’s spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said that the DE registration exercise commenced on Monday, March 20, and billed to end on Thursday, April 20.

“The extension was partly to give all holders of Cambridge A/Level Certificates, who were unable to register for the exercise on account of some issues associated with the verification of their certificates another opportunity to do so,” Benjamin stated.

He said it would as well accommodate others, who wished to register but were unable to do so within the stipulated time.

“It should be noted that in its bid to ensure the Cambridge A/L Certificate is onboarded in the verification process, the British Council is partnering with the board.

“As such would be providing a verification portal for the seamless verification of its Cambridge Certificates as obtained with other categories of A/Level certificates.

“It is this provision of a verification portal by the Council that informed the board’s decision to reconsider its earlier stand on the non-inclusion of Cambridge certificate for DE registration.

“Consequently, all holders of Cambridge Certificates, who desire to register for the 2023 Direct Entry, can now proceed to any of the board’s offices nearest to them to register for the exercise,” he said.

According to him, the consideration did not in any way include candidates awaiting Cambridge Certificates as “Awaiting Results” would not be accepted.