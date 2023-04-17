‘Make Contingency Plans,’ FAAN Warns Amid Two-Day Aviation Workers Strike

The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) chapter of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has advised travellers and stakeholders to make contingency plans in order to avoid missing their flights and appointments.

FAAN’s management at the Abuja airport issued the advisory in a statement on Monday in response to a two-day strike by some aviation unions, which it said could disrupt scheduled flight operations.

According to the authority, NAIA would be open for operations as usual. It, however, warned that passengers may experience “disruptions in flights operations as a result of the planned strike action”.

READ ALSO: Aviation Workers Embark On Two-Day Warning Strike, Restate Demands To FG

The aviation authority also said it regrets any inconvenience that may be faced by travellers.

“The management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, wishes to inform the general public of the aviation union’s planned two-day warning strike scheduled to start Monday April 17, 2023,” FAAN said.

It added, “Intending passengers and stakeholders are kindly advised and note so as to make contingency plans in order to avoid missing their flights and appointments. Any inconvenience experienced is highly regretted.”