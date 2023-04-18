107 Stranded Nigerians Evacuated From Libya

One hundred and seven stranded Nigerians have been evacuated from Tripoli, Libya, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said on Tuesday.

The returnees arrived in the country through Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG which landed at about 3:55 PM at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja.

They were received by the Director General of NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed, who was represented by the Chief Relief and Rehabilitation Officer, Mr Aziz Afunku

Among the returnees were a male infant and a female infant. There were five female children and three male children.

The NEMA boss stated that a total of 105 stranded Nigerians were repatriated with an additional 281 assisted back to the country in March 2023.

In April 2023, a total of 259 Nigerians have so far been assisted to return to the country.

This is even as the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) with the support of international partners has been assisting distressed Nigerians stranded in Libya to return home since 2017.