Adamawa Supplementary Election: YIAGA Africa Calls for Removal Of Suspended REC Yunusa Ari

Yiaga Africa expressed its disapproval of the action of the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, calling for his immediate removal by the Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC)

Mr Yunusa Ari who was the REC for the gubernatorial election in Adamawa State, stirred controversy on Sunday morning when he announced Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the polls, a move that was not within his constitutionally given authority.

In an official statement on the Supplementary Elections in Adamawa State signed by the Chair, Watching The Vote Working Group Dr Hussain Abdu and Executive Director, Samson Itodo, it stated that the REC was in no position to make such a declaration.

“Yiaga Africa unequivocally condemns the irresponsible conduct of the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, who, in utter disregard for the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered), S64 & 65 Electoral Act 2022 and Part 3 of the INEC Guidelines, made an illegal declaration when only the results of 10 out of 21 LGAs had been collated.” it read

“The REC lacks the power to make a declaration as this is an exclusive power of the Returning Officer appointed by INEC.”

The group also called for the immediate expulsion of Mr Yunusa-Ari, insisting his actions are enough to cripple the country’s democracy

“Yiaga Africa therefore, demands the immediate removal of the REC as well as prompt prosecution for this reckless electoral offence, which is of a nature that can bring democracy to its knees.

The statement also revealed that polling officials within the state arrived at only 22% of the observed polling units at 7:30 am, while 23% of polling units did not

open as of 12:00 pm.

“The secrecy of the ballot was undermined in 18% of polling units where it was possible to see how a voter’s ballot paper was marked.,” It also noted.

In the case of vote buying, the group claimed that there were incidences of vote buying in 20% of polling units. In Wuro, Yanka Primary School Polling Unit, in Ngurore, Yola South LGA, with the supporters of the opposition parties seen handing out cash to voters.