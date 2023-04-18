Chinese Govt Denies Funding Militants To Access Nigerian Mineral Resources

The Chinese Government has denied funding militants to access Nigerian mining sites, noting strongly that it will never be involved in any form of terrorism financing.

In a statement on Monday, the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria described a report by The Times of the United Kingdom insinuating terrorism financing in Nigeria by the Chinese Government as totally irresponsible.

The report dated April 15, 2023 and titled, ‘Chinese ‘bribed Nigerian militants for access to vast mineral reserves’ claimed that “Beijing could be indirectly funding terror” in Nigeria.

However, the Chinese Embassy said the report is “based on unverified, unclear and unproven information, to which we have to express our strong dissatisfaction and objection”.

“The Chinese government, as well as the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, have always encouraged and urged the Chinese companies and nationals in Nigeria to abide by the laws and regulations of Nigeria, and to implement the local rules and guidance on labor, environment, health and safety, etc, and would continue their efforts in this regard,” the statement added.

“The Chinese government was and would never be involved in any form of funding terrorism. The allegations contained in the report were totally irresponsible and unethical, and the intention of the report is seriously questioned.

“For the past decades, the bilateral cooperation between China and Nigeria has brought tangible benefits to our bilateral ties and well-beings of the two peoples. We will continue to work with the Nigerian government to promote development and address security issues.

“We welcome international partners to join our efforts in good faith, but would reject any intention or action that would smear our cooperation.”