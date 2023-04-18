‘Civilian Coup’, PDP Demands Arrest Of INEC REC In Adamawa

The Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum says the party demands that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC ) should hand over the Returning Officer for Saturday’s supplementary governorship poll in Adamawa State, Hudu Yinusa Ari to the police for prosecution.

The PDP national chairman described Ari’s actions as a “civilian coup” and in contradiction of the constitution.

The PDP asked that the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba should sanction the Adamawa police commissioner for providing cover to Ari.

The party insisted that its candidate, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri is in clear lead and questioned why INEC is delaying the process of concluding the collation.

The INEC REC had on Sunday stirred controversy when at about 9am he announced Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of Saturday’s supplementary election over the incumbent, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the PDP.

INEC had immediately summoned Ari to Abuja and declared his announcement an invalid declaration and an usurpation of the powers of the collation and returning officer.