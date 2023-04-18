Davido Visits Lagos CP Owohunwa Ahead Of Highly Anticipated Concert

Afrobeats megastar Davido has paid a visit to the Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, ahead of his much anticipated concert on Sunday.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Ben Hundeyin, in a tweet on Tuesday, noted that the visit was to finalise security arrangements for the event to be held at Tafawa Balewa Square on Lagos Island.

“In preparation for his April 23 concert at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, @davido and team visited CP Idowu Owohunwa to perfect security arrangements,” Hundeyin posted on the microblogging site.

“The CP assured him of the command’s total commitment to the security of Lagosians, even at concerts.”

The artist otherwise known as Davido Adeleke released his fourth studio album Timeless on March 31, after a months-long hiatus from social media.

The 17-track record features Nigerian and international artists such as Fave, Asake, and Cavemen, as well as British-Nigerian rapper Skepta, multi-Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo, South African singer Musa Keys, and Jamaican Dancehall star Dexta Daps.