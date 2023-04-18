Gombe APC Expels Goje Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

The Gombe State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday expelled the former Governor of the state, Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje from the party over alleged anti-party activities.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday after a press conference by the APC ward chairman, Tanimu Abdullahi in Kashere area of the state.

Abdullahi stated that the party took a unanimous decision to expel Goje after finding him guilty of anti-party activities.

“The activities include his failure to attend the Gombe State APC rally presided over by the national chairman Abdullahi Adamu, failure to attend the presidential campaign rally in Gombe State which was attended by the president and vice president-elect,” he said.

The ex-governor was also accused of boycotting all campaign tours of the party in his senatorial zone, Akko federal constituency, state assembly and ward units.

Other offences allegedly committed by Goje include: “making pronouncements that undermine the APC administration in the state and sponsoring a campaign of calumny with the intention of inciting the public against the APC administration in the state.”

According to the ward chairman, Goje gave clear directives to his associates and proteges to work against the interest of the APC in Gombe State by ensuring only him (Goje) is elected on the APC platform while working towards the defeat of other APC candidates at all levels.

He said, “The committee also deliberated on the allegations against Goje of hobnobbing with opposition parties and their candidates with the intent to undermine the success of the APC in Gombe State and Nigeria in general; open support to opposition party candidates by hosting the NNPP gubernatorial candidate and the PDP federal house of representatives candidate in his residence and offered support against the interest of his party, the APC among many other instances.

“Therefore, the executive council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kashere Ward has decided to expel Senator Muhammadu Danjuma Goje from the party for his numerous anti-party activities that are in breach of Article 21, Section A, subsection ii, iii, vi and vii of the APC constitution.”