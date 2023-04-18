Police Dislodge Terrorists’ Camp, Recover Arms In Imo

Police authorities in Imo State have dislodged a camp suspected to belong to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Oguta Local Government Area of the state.

Items recovered from the camp include three Automatic Pump Action guns, 31 rounds of live cartridges, 59 rounds of AK 47 ammunition, one police hand grenade, explosive devices, a bow and arrow, charms and other fetish objects, IPOB/ESN insignia, blue and black colour Police uniforms.

Also recovered were a police belt, military camouflage uniforms, one black colour tiger 150 motorcycles, one red Daylong motorcycle, one black KYMCO motorcycle, one Sliver Color Honda Lady’s Motorcycle, one black travelling bag ‘Akubuokwu’ and phone number 07035470794, suspected to belong to a kidnapped or armed robbery victim.

Police Public Relations Officer, Asp Henry Okoye disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, saying the suspected terrorists had reassembled and formed a camp at Ubah Agwa/Izombe tropical rain Forest in Oguta.

According to him, the IPOB members were “strategizing on how to perpetrate another dreadful crime,” before operatives of the Command’s Tactical teams swiftly swung into action, tactically manoeuvred their way into the identified criminal hideout and raided it.

“The hoodlums on sighting the police operatives engaged them in a fierce gun duel but were overpowered by the superior firepower of the operatives who professionally took vantage position and returned fire forcing them to flee with various degrees of gunshot injuries. A concerted effort is on top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects,” the statement read.

The Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ahmed Barde, while commending the officers and men for their gallantry, ordered operatives of the Command to continually raid criminal hideouts and mop up illicit firearms.

He also thanked Imo residents for their unalloyed support and assured them of the Command’s commitment to wiping out crime in the State.

“The well-meaning residents of the state are encouraged to be wary of persons living within their neighbourhoods and to report any person seen with or treating bullet wounds to the nearest Police station or via the Command’s emergency numbers 0803773600 or 08098880197,” the police spokesman added.