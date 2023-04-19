Adamawa Poll: NSCDC Boss Summons State Commandant Over Alleged Complicity

The Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has summoned the State Commandant, Muhammad Bello, to its National Headquarters in Abuja.

This is a follow-up to the controversy surrounding the just concluded Adamawa State governorship rerun election where the several security agencies where accused of complicity.

The NSCDC, in a statement Wednesday by the Corps’ Director, Public Relations, Olusola Odumosu, noted that Audi had directed Bello to immediately hand over affairs of the Command to his immediate subordinate.

According to the statement, this would give the state commandant time to provide the management of the corps with an explanation on the role he played in the exercise.

“I have summoned the State Commandant to National Headquarters to face the management team and explain himself in clear terms,” the CG said.

“We are reknown for our integrity, neutrality and non partisanship in election matters, that is why we will not take the case of Adamawa lightly.

“I have ordered him to hand over the Command to his immediate deputy because his role in the rerun election is currently being investigated and if he is found culpable, then he will have himself to blame.”

