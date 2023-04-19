Giroud Extends Milan Deal To 2024 After Champions League Heroics

Olivier Giroud signed a one-year extension until 2024 with AC Milan on Wednesday, the day after scoring the goal which sent his team through to the Champions League semi-finals.

“AC Milan is proud to announce that Olivier Giroud has renewed his contract with the club,” Milan said in a short statement.

The Italian champions confirmed to AFP that the veteran France striker’s new deal expires at the end of next season.

Giroud netted in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Napoli which gave Milan a 2-1 aggregate win in their all-Italian Champions League quarter-final.

“I’m very proud, very happy… the perfect way to celebrate last night,” Giroud said to Sky Sport shortly after the announcement.

Milan could now face Inter Milan in the last four as their local rivals lead by two goals ahead of their second leg with Benfica on Wednesday.

Giroud, who is France’s all-time leading goalscorer, has netted 27 times for Milan since arriving from Chelsea at the start of last season.

The 36-year-old was crucial to Milan winning their first Serie A title in 11 years in May, and has scored a series of important goals for the club.

Milan currently sit fourth in Serie A, 22 points behind this campaign’s runaway league leaders Napoli.