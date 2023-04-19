Imo Elders Visit Uzodimma, Seek Adoption Of Equity Charter

The Imo State Council of Elders has urged politicians in Imo State to adopt the Imo Charter of Equity that proposes equitable and smooth rotation of power and key political offices among the three senatorial zones in the state.

The council led by the Chairman, Dr Cletus Iluomuanya, said this on Wednesday during a visit to Governor Hope Uzodimma at the Government House in Owerri to submit the communique of their last meeting, which contained the charter.

Iluomuanya stated that the meeting also availed themselves of the opportunity to present Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu to the governor as the consensus candidate for the next President General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo to replace the late Ambassador George Obiozor.

For the governor, the Imo Charter of Equity will redefine the political landscape of the state and will serve the ultimate good of all its people.

On the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, he said his administration would give all the support needed to actualise the position of the elders council on Iwuanyanwu as its President General.

The meeting ended with the Imo elders council endorsing Uzodimma for a second term to continue with his developmental agenda for the state.