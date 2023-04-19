Zamfara Gov-Elect Lawal Constitutes 60-Member Transition Committee

The Zamfara State Governor-elect, Dr. Dauda Lawal, has constituted a 60-member transition committee in order to prepare ground for his swearing-in on May 29.

The media aide to the governor-elect, Sulaiman Bala Idris, in a statement on Wednesday, disclosed that the committee was charged with the responsibility of liaising with the outgoing administration of Governor Bello Matawalle.

A former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar, was appointed as the chair of the committee, while Dr. Hamza Mohammed would serve as the Secretary.

Also, other committee members include a former Head of Service in the state, Mujitaba Isah Gusau; Col. Bala Mande (rtd.); Prof. Abubakar Aliyu Liman; Nura Ibrahim Zarumi, and serving members of the National Assembly, among others.

The committee is said to be made up of technocrats, present and retired public office holders, as well as professionals and experts from all walks of life.

The statement added that the committee’s primary task was to develop a clear framework of liaising and establishing a clear channel of formal communication with the outgoing administration for a smooth transition.

Idris added that the committee will engage Ministries, Departments, and Agencies go government (MDAs) and review the finances of the outgoing government with a focus on receipts, assets, and liabilities, among others.

He further noted that a date for the inauguration of the Governorship Transition Committee would be announced in due course.