Buhari Orders IGP, DSS, NSCDC To Investigate Involvement Of Officers In Adamawa Scandal

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Inspector General of Police, Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), to investigate the role of their officers in aiding and abetting the conduct/actions of Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari.

The president also ordered that if found culpable, appropriate disciplinary actions, must be meted out to the erring officers.

Buhari’s orders were contained in a statement by Willie Bassey, Director of Information for the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

According to the communique, the president also directed the IGP to immediately investigate and prosecute, if found liable, Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Adamawa State.

Additionally, President Buhari approved the immediate suspension from office of Barr. Yunusa Ari, pending the completion of investigation by the IGP, on the conduct/actions of the REC during the Supplementary election.