IGP Directs Immediate Commencement Of Promotion Process For Inspectors

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, CFR, has directed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of the Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) to coordinate the Force Secretary for the setting up of the Departmental Selection Board (DSB) for Promotion.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Thursday.

The PRO stated that this was for the screening and selection of deserving members of the Inspectorate cadre for recommendation to the Police Service Commission for promotion to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police II (ASP II).

He noted that the DIG DFA has simultaneously been charged with mandating the Commissioner of Police (Welfare) to compile a list of members of the rank and file who are due and deserving of elevation to their next ranks.

The Inspector-General of Police noted that regular and timely elevation of deserving officers to their next ranks would boost the morale of officers and men of the Force.

According to him, this promotion exercise is set to charge the officers to be exemplary and exhibit professionalism in order to sustain the manpower development drive of the NPF.