Maguire’s Howler Headlines Man United’s Crash To Sevilla 

Manchester United have crashed out of the Europa League after a 0-3 second-leg defeat against Sevilla.

The first leg ended 2-2. But United’s hopes of winning a treble ended in a nightmare following some horrific defending from skipper Harry Maguire who gifted the La Liga side the lead.

Youssef En-Nesyri gave Sevilla the lead after just eight minutes, capitalising on a mix-up between defender Maguire and goalkeeper David de Gea.

Loic Bade headed in the second goal from a corner just two minutes into the second half before En-Nesyri added a late third following a howler from De Gea.

AFP