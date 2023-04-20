Maguire’s Howler Headlines Man United’s Crash To Sevilla 

Manchester United have crashed out of the Europa League after a 0-3 second-leg defeat against Sevilla. 

April 20, 2023
Harry Maguire centre-back of Manchester United and England in action during the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal second leg match between Sevilla FC and Manchester United at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on April 20, 2023 in Seville, Spain. Jose Hernandez / Anadolu Agency (Photo by Jose HERNANDEZ / ANADOLU AGENCY / Anadolu Agency via AFP)

 

The first leg ended 2-2. But United’s hopes of winning a treble ended in a nightmare following some horrific defending from skipper Harry Maguire who gifted the La Liga side the lead.

Youssef En-Nesyri gave Sevilla the lead after just eight minutes, capitalising on a mix-up between defender Maguire and goalkeeper David de Gea.

Loic Bade headed in the second goal from a corner just two minutes into the second half before En-Nesyri added a late third following a howler from De Gea.

