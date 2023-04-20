NSCDC Busts Lubricant Adulterating Site In Rivers

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has busted an illegal lubricant adulterating site in Iwofe/Rumuepirikom community, Obio Akpor Local government area of Rivers State.

At the illegal site is located right at the back of a functional petrol station on Iwofe, Road, four suspects were arrested on site while the cops are on the trail of the owner of the petrol station.

The NSCDC Commandant in Rivers State, Michael Ogar who led journalists to the site on Thursday said it was uncovered by the Command’s Anti-vandal Land Patrol Team following credible intelligence.

Commandant Ogar said preliminary investigation reveals that the suspects carved out stencils with TOTAL and MOBIL Oil emblems which are used as stickers on the packaged products before distribution to would be buyers.

While one of the suspects said they are into buying and selling of lubricants from authorized dealers, the Commandant disclosed that the petrol station will be sealed and the suspects will be charged to court after investigation.