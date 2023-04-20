Sanwo-Olu Prays For Guidance, Progress As Tinubu Takes Oath Next Month

Ahead of next month’s democratic transition, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, led a special prayer session for the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, supplicating for peaceful transfer of power and progress in the country.

Sanwo-Olu also committed his second term to God, seeking divine guidance in adequately addressing challenges confronting Lagos.

The prayer was held during the yearly Ramadan Lecture organised by Lagos lesser Hajj pilgrims in Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where the Governor was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.

Dignitaries at the event held at Makarem Ajyad Hotels included Chief Judge of Lagos, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba, Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon. Anofiu Elegushi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic Affairs, Hon. Abdullahi Ahmad, chairman of Governance Advisory Council (GAC), Prince Tajudeen Olusi, Prince Rabiu Oluwa and Chairman of Lagos Muslim Pilgrim Board, Alhaji AbdulGafar Mofesaiye.

Hamzat said Makkah remained the rallying point for the Muslims, noting that Muslim pilgrims from Lagos used the occasion of the spiritual journey for them as Muslims to offer prayers for the country, Lagos and their fellow countrymen.

He said: “We believe prayers have been helpful for us to achieve our objectives and sustain our unity. In Lagos, we usually commit everything we do to prayer and God willing, things have been really promising for us.”

Hamzat described Tinubu’s victory in the last general election as an “answered prayer” for Nigerians, stressing that the former Lagos State Governor had comprehensive plans towards improving the conditions of the citizens. He, however, urged Nigerians to be patient and give the incoming administration the necessary support to implement its programmes and satisfy the yearnings of the electorate.

He said: “We’re not saying all our problems will be solved in one day when Tinubu takes the mantle of leadership next month, but his plans will redefine governance and change the narrative of development of the country. We are here to pray for guidance, sustenance, wisdom and good health to enable him pilot the affairs of our country. As citizens, we must be patient to understand that governance is a process; we must give the government the leeway to articulate its priorities and satisfy the yearnings of the countrymen.

“Election is over but there is still a lot of pent-up anger largely driven by hatred. We must all calm our frayed nerves and embrace one another. We are all humans equal before God and the law. As a State, we have been projecting tolerance in Lagos and we will continue to do so. All Nigerians must see themselves as one, because without peace there can’t be progress.”

In his lecture taking from Surat An-Naml (Quran 27: 15-19), Prof. Wale Paramole, said Muslims must always remember the mercy of Allah over their affairs by constantly showing gratitude to the Almighty through establishment of prayers and keeping faith with the commandments of Allah.

He noted that tribulations and afflictions were brought upon people who never showed gratitude to Allah, saying: “There is nothing the humans amass on earth that will be useful to them in the hereafter; only Ibadah (established prayers and good deeds) will be the only beneficial value on the Day of Judgement.”

Pix 0900 from right: Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon Anofiu Elegushi; Prince Rabiu Oluwa; Chairman of Governance Advisory Council (GAC), Prince Tajudeen Olusi; Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Chief Judge of Lagos, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba; Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic Affairs, Hon. Jebe Abdullahi Ahmad(second left) and others during the event.