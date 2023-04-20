Show Restraint, Patriotism In The Face Of Provocation, Obi Tells Supporters

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has asked his supporters and all Nigerians to show restraint, patriotism and remain calm in the face of provocation.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the former governor of Anambra State asserted that recent events in the country, including political developments in Adamawa state, underline the importance of adhering to the rule of law.

“We were provoked during the elections, but we showed restraint, patriotism and wisdom because we were voting for a greater Nigeria and not for the destruction of Nigeria. They deployed agents who killed and maimed many, including innocent women, but we kept our cool.

“Yet, we must do our utmost to be calm even under provocation; we must also not allow those bent on using any pretext to plunge our country into chaos and leave our youths without a future to succeed,” the LP flagbearer stated.

Obi added that as a patriotic Nigerian who has served the country diligently, he remains committed to serving the people and achieving a greater Nigeria.

He pleaded with every Nigerian to keep the faith and hope in Nigeria alive.

“We are on this journey together, and better and happier years await all of us. God bless the good people of Nigeria and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“So we must stay the course. H.E. President Muhammadu Buhari asked Nigerian youths to have faith in Nigeria and prepare for leadership roles when he signed the ‘Not Too Young to Run Act’ into law.

“I agree with him that we have enough vibrant and intelligent Nigerian youths ready to propel Nigeria to greatness, and it is my desire and commitment to empower Nigerian youths to leadership.

“It bears reiterating as I did yesterday at the National Executive Council Meeting of the Labour Party held in Asaba, that the millions of Nigerians who voted for Datti and I did not just cast their votes, but they invested their hope in us for a new Nigeria.

“In view of this, l ask all well-meaning Nigerians to commit their heart to prayers for a better and greater Nigeria,” Mr Obi said.

The LP Presidential Candidate further noted that Nigeria is a truly blessed and potentially great nation. “With the Almighty God on our side, Nigeria’s greatness will soon manifest fully, thus ensuring that she is well-respected globally,” he assured.

Obi said he remains committed to serving the Nigerian people and achieving a greater Nigeria in which everyone will be a beneficiary of the nation’s God-given wealth of abundant human and natural resources.