Squabble Over N50 Claims Lives In Bayelsa

More than two persons have died in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, over a squabble that allegedly began when a passenger paid a tricycle operator N100 while the tricyclist demanded N150 fee.

The squabble ensued led to the tricyclist stabbing the passenger which led to his death.

A mob at the Yenizue-Epie area of Yenagoa where the squabble ensued subsequently stoned the tricyclist to death.

The incident triggered an outburst of violence between the Hausa community in Yenagoa and the inhabitants of Yenizue-Epie.

As of the time of filing this report, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has called for a meeting between the Hausa community and the leaders of Yenizue-Epie.