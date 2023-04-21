Attacks: SOKAPU Seeks Deployment Of UN, AU Peacekeepers To Southern Kaduna

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has said that no fewer than 245 communities in the area have been sacked by armed herdsmen in collaboration with terrorists in the past six years.

The body is therefore appealing to the United Nations and African Union (AU) to come to their aid by urgently sending troops to the area on a peacekeeping operation, stating that the people of Southern Kaduna have lost faith in the capacity and sincerity of the Nigerian security authorities to protect them against bandits and armed herdsmen.

Speaking at a news conference in Kaduna on Friday, the President of Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, Awemi Maisamari lamented that now fewer than 63 communities in Atyap land in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area alone have been attacked by herdsmen and bandits, with hundreds of people killed and thousands of others displaced from their homes in the last six years.

He expressed optimism that the deployment of UN and AU peacekeepers to Southern Kaduna will practically demonstrate that the world is interested in their collective survival as minority ethnic groups in Nigeria.

Maisamari also alleged that the government has not demonstrated enough commitment, sincerity and determination to end the lingering insecurity in Southern Kaduna by failing to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators.