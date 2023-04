President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday morning, arrived on the parade ground of the Mambilla Barracks, where he joined other Muslim faithful to perform the Eid-el-Fitr prayer.

The President, who arrived around 9:10 am, was accompanied by some of his family members and personnel aides.

Others at the praying ground included some members of the Federal Executive Council, security chiefs, heads of para-military organisations and government officials.