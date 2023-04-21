Eid El-Fitr: Bello, Buni, Ortom, Others Felicitate Muslims, Sue For Peace

As Muslims all over the world are celebrating the end of holy month of Ramadan, some state governors and governors-elect have called on the Muslim faithful to promote peace and unity in the country.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State tasked Nigerians on peaceful coexistence, national integration and sticking to the lessons of Ramadan which proffers solutions to some of the problems facing the country today.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, on Thursday in Lokoja, Bello stated that the teachings of Ramadan were centered on humanity, kindness, peace and love.

The governor also urged all Muslims to ensure that the lessons they had learnt during the Ramadan season and their acts of devotion remained a consistent way of life even after the 29-day exercise.

For Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, Ramadan fasting inculcates patience, devotion, self-control, truthfulness, humility, kindness, tolerance, forgiveness and other virtues of Islam which should be maintained after the fasting period.

He reminded the faithful to give out Zakatul Fitr to the needy as a climax to the one month religious obligation.

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State prayed that peace would continue to prevail in the state and the country at large, particularly for all the internally displaced persons (IDPs) to return to their various communities hitherto ravaged by the activities terrorists.

He expressed hope that the incoming administration in the state and the country at large would do better in terms of the welfare and overall development of the people, stressing the need for more unity among the citizens to move the state and the country forward.

“Based on the choice we made in terms of looking at the welfare and overall development of the state and the residents, We are moving the state base on capability. So with unity we can move the state forward,” he said.

Similarly, the Governor-elect of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, urged the Muslims to replicate the traits the fasting period represents as a life time habit that should outlive the limited period which the Ramadan fast was observed.

He promised to “tackle the challenge of insecurity and work very hard to provide the much needed dividends of democracy to the people of Katsina State.”

The Governor-elect of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, in his Eid message, urged the good people of the state to remain steadfast in prayers for peace to prevail in the State.

“Our Dear State is in dire need of prayers and goodwill. We must be our brother’s keepers and be kind to one another. We must uphold the teachings of the Holy Month of Ramadan and imbibe them as we live together in peace and harmony.

“We should also not forget to always pray for the return of peace in our Dear State,” Lawal said.

Likewise, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State in his message, canvassed for religious tolerance and harmony between and among different religions in the country which he said would help develop the nation, particularly at the transition from one administration to another.

He pointed out that all religions preach peace and mutual coexistence, saying, “We have more to gain living harmoniously with each other.”

In his message shared Friday on Twitter, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State said, “The Holy Month of Ramadan is very significant to Muslims across the world, as one of the major pillars of Islam, which teaches abstinence from worldly pleasures, steadfastness in prayers and total submission to the will of Allah according to the Quranic injunctions.”

He admonished all citizens to continue to live in the state of grace.

Today, I join millions of people around the world, to wish our Muslim brothers and sisters in Lagos State and Nigeria happy Eid-el-Fitri. Today’s celebration is very unique for Muslims. It is a feast to mark the end of a month-long spiritual renewal after 29 days of fasting,… pic.twitter.com/IrgHmUzY88 — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 21, 2023

In a similar vein, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State stressed the need for all Nigerians to be prayerful and continue to live in peace and harmony, love and cherish one another as people of one nation under God bound in freedom, peace and unity.

He, therefore, wished Nigerians a pleasant celebration, urging Muslims to remain committed to the core values of peace, love, unity, patience, tolerance, perseverance and sacrifice as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

In his Eid el-Fitr message, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, called on all Nigerians to join hands to build a greater and peaceful Nigeria irrespective of religion, tribe, ethnic and political affiliation.

Admonishing the Muslim Ummah on the import of abstinence and sacrifice, Ayade said, “I am optimistic that prayers, abstinence and sacrifices made during the holy month will continuously reflect in the daily life of the Muslim Ummah in Cross River State in particular and Nigeria in general.”

He commended the Muslim Community in Cross River “for exhibiting a high sense of patriotism and being partners in fostering a peaceful and progressive Cross River where all citizens co-exist in peace.

Also, Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi paid glowing tributes to Muslims for their prayers for the peace and unity of the nation under President Muhammadu Buhari, congratulating them on the successful conclusion of their Ramadan fast.

“We however urge you to intercede on-behalf of our Nation for the continued peace and stability of our Country, Nigeria, especially now that we are inching closer to the end of the current administration,” Umahi said.