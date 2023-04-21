Eid el-Fitr: Buhari, Tinubu Hold Phone Call – Shehu

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday held a telephone conversation with the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu over the Eid el-Fitr celebration.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The presidential spokesman said, “Both leaders thanked God Almighty for seeing this day and prayed for the stability and the wellbeing of the nation.”

He also said, “President Buhari expressed his readiness to welcome Asiwaju Tinubu to the State House as President on May 29th.”

See the full statement below: