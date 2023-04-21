Fire Guts Shops In Kwara Market

Fire has gutted the popular Oja-Tuntun Market in the Baboko area of Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

The inferno which started on Thursday night destroyed six out of 1,070 lockup shops in the market.

Channels Television gathered that goods worth millions of naira have been lost.

The spokesperson of Kwara Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle confirmed the incident on Fire, adding that firemen rose to the occasion to douse the flame.

Adekunle said that six shops were affected out of a total number of 1,070 lockup shops in the market.

He also blamed the fire incident on the carelessness of one of the shop owners.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, has felicitated Muslims and Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

He advised people to be safety conscious during the celebration, “especially with their cooking materials while preparing their food”.