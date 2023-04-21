High Cost Of Living A Global Crisis, Not Peculiar To Nigeria – Garba Shehu

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, on Friday, said the rising cost of living is not only peculiar to Nigeria alone but a global phenomenon.

Shehu, who spoke during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, defended President Muhammadu Buhari on some of the problems encountered by Nigerians in the last eight years.

He said the current administration has within the past eight years done well in ensuring food security and reducing the cost of living in Nigeria. The presidential spokesman also blamed the global crisis on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic that grounded economies of the world.

“The cost of living crisis is a global phenomenon. Nigerians need to just look beyond our shores and see how national economies are going into liquidation. See what is happening to Kenya, South Africa, Ghana, and even Europe.

“There is a global crisis that has afflicted the entire (world) globally. When Covid came, all countries of the world recessed in their economies, except perhaps China.

“This has continued to be compounded by the crisis in the supply systems warranted by the ongoing situation between Ukraine and Russia and all of that. Everyone is managing a bad situation and Nigeria is not doing badly in doing this.”

During the interview, Shehu also spoke about his principal’s efforts in addressing the problem of insecurity in the country.

He argued that the Federal Government has performed creditably in its efforts at tackling the myriads of security challenges that have bedevilled Africa’s most populous nation.