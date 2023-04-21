One Dead, Three Injured In Kwara Auto Crash

An auto accident involving four persons who were riding a motorcycle on Eid- el- Fitr day claimed the life of a person in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The three other persons on the bike that rammed into a vehicle sustained serious injuries.

Channels Television reports that the victims were returning from the Ilorin Eid Prayer Ground when the incident occurred at the Balogun Fulani area, Ilorin.

The deceased simply identified as Suraju was said to be from the Alamo compound, Okelele, Ilorin.

It was gathered that Suraju breathed his last at a medical facility where he was rushed to for treatment.

He has since been buried at the Muslim Cemetery in the Osere area of Ilorin.

Two of the injured persons were said to have been admitted at the General Hospital, Surulere, Ilorin while the third victim was taken to a local bone centre in the Dada area for treatment.

Sympathisers thronged the residence of the deceased to commiserate with his family.

When contacted, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Kwara, Frederick Ogidan, said the incident has not been reported in his office.

“I will find out and if there is anything like that, I will let you know,” he said.