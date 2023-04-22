Building Collapses In Sango Police Barracks Ibadan

A block of flats in the Sango Police Barracks, Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital, collapsed on Saturday evening.

It is not yet clear if people are trapped in the rubble or if casualties have been recorded. However, residents in the area are intensifying efforts to evacuate the rubble and search for trapped people and or survivors.

The reason for the collapsed building which is in front of a residential three-storey building in the area is yet unknown.

Attempts to reach the officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibadan and the Oyo State Police Command for comments on the incident were unsuccessful as none of the calls were picked or returned.