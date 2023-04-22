Sports Minister Closes Lagos Stadium Over Fallen Mast

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, says a floodlight mast at the National Stadium, Lagos State was broken and collapsed after a rainstorm.

He has therefore ordered the closure of the facility for “proper assessment,” the minister tweeted on Friday.

“Surulere Stadium: Friday morning at 7am I inspected the floodlight mast that broke in half & collapsed from the rainstorm last wednesday. Thank God there was no casualty,” Dare said.

Surulere Stadium: Friday morning at 7am I inspected the floodlight mast that broke in half & collapsed from the rainstorm last wednesday.Thank God there was no casualty. I also inspected the 3 other light masts & the effects of age & weather elements were visible… @GbengaGOLD pic.twitter.com/ZaAOG1sjXB — Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) April 21, 2023

Sharing photos and a video of the fallen pole, the minister stated that he also inspected inspected the three other light masts, adding that the effects of age and weather elements were visible.

… clearly they are also suspect after 51 years.Based on my assessment, advice of experts and in the interest of public safety the Ministry will announce shortly the temporary closure of the stadium and surrounding facilities for proper assessment &necessary action @GbengaGOLD pic.twitter.com/hyrfB22DoD — Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) April 21, 2023

“Clearly they are also suspect after 51 years. Based on my assessment, advice of experts and in the interest of public safety the Ministry will announce shortly the temporary closure of the stadium and surrounding facilities for proper assessment &necessary action,” he added.