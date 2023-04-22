Traders Call For Govt Intervention After Kwara Market Fire

Victims of a fire incident that affected six shops at Oja Tuntun Market in the Baboko area of Ilorin, Kwara State are calling on the state government to establish a fire station around the market to guard against a reoccurrence.

The fire which occurred around 7 pm last Thursday was preceded by similar occurrences.

The affected shop owners said they could not explain the cause of the fire because they made use of generators since they have had no electricity for two years.

They pleaded with the government to come to their aid, saying nearly N30 million worth of goods were destroyed in the inferno.

Channels Television reports that six shops were affected out of a total number of 1,070 lockup shops in the market.

The spokesperson for the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, blamed the fire on the carelessness of one of the shop owners.