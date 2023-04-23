Davies To Miss Bayern’s ‘Upcoming Games’ With Hamstring Injury

Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies has been ruled out of the club’s “upcoming games” with a hamstring injury, the German side announced on Sunday.

Davies suffered the injury in Saturday’s 3-1 loss at Mainz.

READ ALSO: Lukaku Double Fires Inter To Easy Win At Empoli

The Canada defender fell to the turf after just nine minutes against Mainz, holding the back of his left hamstring, and was substituted.

Bayern released a statement saying Davies “will be out of action for the upcoming games”.

The 22-year-old has played 38 times for Bayern this season in all competitions.

Davies also played each of Canada’s three matches at last year’s World Cup, scoring their first ever goal at the tournament.

Bayern slipped one point behind Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga on Saturday, with five matches remaining.

AFP