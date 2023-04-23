Hawan Daushe: Kano Durbar In Honour Of A Worthy Slave

The Durbar procession, a cultural event that originated in the 14th century under the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Rumfa, has evolved over the years, and the Hawan Daushe is a significant aspect of the celebrations.

Like other years, the event was also held in the city as part of the Sallah festivities.

According to historical accounts, it was introduced by Sarkin Kano Muhammadu Rumfa himself. Oral sources indicate that the Sarki accepted the request of a favorite slave, Daushe, who was ill during the Sallah celebration, to introduce the Hawan Daushe to please him.

The Hawan Daushe is a procession that pays homage to the Mai Babban Daki, the Palace of the Queen Mother, and it has become an integral part of the Durbar celebrations.

Tracing The Roots

The procession passes through various quarters in Kano, including Kabara Quarters, named after the famous 19th-century scholar Mallam Kabara, and Tudun Wizirchi Quarters, where scholars and influential figures lived.

The Queen Mother who wielded significant power in pre-colonial Kano was Hauwa, the mother of Sarkin Kano Rumfa, who made several innovations and is regarded as the founder of the Kano Sarauta (Kingship).

She was popularly known as Ma Daki Hauwa, and no other Mai Babban Daki had exercised authority and influence in Emirate affairs as she did. Her legacy lives on in the beauty of the Hawan Daushe, which all subsequent Kings and Emirs celebrated on the second day of Sallah in the afternoon.

Mai Babban Daki Hajiya Hasiya Bayero, the mother of Sarkin Kano Alhaji Ado Bayero (1963-2014), was another influential Queen Mother. Her granddaughter, Salamatu Kabiru Bayero, wrote a biography of her titled Mai Babban Daki Hajiya Hasiya Bayero Rumfa Sha Shirgi, which was published in 2007.

But some commentators, such as Nasiru Wada Khalil, believe that Shekara, the mother of three Emirs, Usman Maje Ringim, Abdullahi Maje Karofi, and Bello, was more influential. Panshekara was named after one of her sons, and the Emir used to ride to that location during the Eid festivities.

Royal Homage

Since the death of Mai Babban Daki Hajiya Hasiya, Sarkin Kano Alhaji Ado Bayero maintained the Hawan Daushe by going around parts of the city, beginning from Kofar Kwaru through Daneji Quarters and Mandawari Quarters.

He would then pass through parts of Hausawa Quarters, inhabited by the descendants of Mallam Usman Bahaushe, Galadanchi, Diso, Ciranchi, and Tudun Wuzirchi Quarters before terminating with Jahi at Kofar Kudu Durbar ground.

Sarkin Kano Muhammad Sanusi II also restored the homage to his mother, Hajiya Saudatu, who resided at the Babban Daki Palace. He follows the same route as his predecessors, passing through Kabara, Tudun Wuzirci, and Gwangwazo Quarters, where the palace is located.

Steeped In Culture

The Hawan Daushe, which is an important part of the Durbar celebrations, is a demonstration of the rich cultural heritage of Kano and its people.

Tourists and locals alike appreciate it and see it as an expression of the diverse cultural heritage of Nigeria.

This year’s edition drew spectators from far and near including the Spanish ambassador, some Chinese nationals, Irish tourists, government officials, and many more.

During the Durbar procession, Spanish Ambassador Juan Ignacio, spoke to reporters about the importance of diversity in both Nigeria and Spain.

He expressed his belief that the two countries can work together to find ways in which diversity can enrich both nations.

“We are proud of the diversity in our countries, and we believe that diversity is a strength that can be harnessed to drive development and progress,” he said.

The Ambassador’s message of embracing diversity resonated with many in attendance, including local officials such as State Deputy Governor Nasiru Gawuna.

Gawuna also spoke about the importance of peaceful coexistence among all people, saying, “We are all one people, regardless of our differences. Let us come together and embrace our diversity, for it is in our diversity that we find strength and unity”.

This year’s event also saw the current Emir Alhaji Ado Bayero the Son of the late Alhaji Ado Bayero who had the longest reign as an Emir of Kano decorated in golden body armor (sulke), and a yellow turban.

This is indeed an unexpected attire for the Emir of Kano who usually dresses in a traditional gown (alkyabba).

The Queen Mother is late, therefore the Hawan Daushe will not see any stop in the process. A simple horse riding, spiced with heavy decoration amidst dancing and display of war tactics characterized this year’s Durbar.

Legacy Lives On

The Durbar procession and Sallah celebrations have been an important part of Nigeria’s cultural heritage for centuries, and their legacy continues to be felt today.

As the festivities came to a close, both locals and tourists left with a greater appreciation for the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria and the importance of embracing diversity in all aspects of life.

One tourist who attended the event, Mark Cusack, spoke about his experience, saying, “The Durbar procession was a truly unique and unforgettable experience.

“The sights, sounds, and colors of the event were truly awe-inspiring, and I was struck by the sense of community and pride that permeated the atmosphere. It was a beautiful reminder of the power of diversity to bring people together and celebrate our shared humanity.”

The Durbar procession and Sallah celebrations may be steeped in tradition, but they also represent an opportunity to celebrate the diversity of Nigeria’s modern society.

As the Spanish Ambassador noted, Nigeria and Spain can work together to find ways in which diversity can enrich both nations. By embracing diversity and promoting peaceful coexistence, citizens can build a brighter future for all Nigerians.

“The founders of the Durbar and the Sallah celebrations may be gone, but their legacy continues in the beauty of the event,” Kano State Deputy Governor Nasiru Gawuna said.