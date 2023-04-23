INEC Writes Police To Probe Adamawa REC Yunusa Ari

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has written to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), asking it to investigate the suspended Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Hudu Yunusa Ari over his role in the state’s governorship election.

Yunusa-Ari had declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru as the winner of the supplementary poll even while the collation of results was ongoing, a decision INEC nullified.

About one week after the incident, the police said they have received INEC’s letter demanding Yunusa-Ari’s probe.

“The Nigeria Police Force is in receipt of a letter dated 18th April 2023 from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) detailing the alleged impropriety of the actions of one Barr. Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), during the recently concluded supplementary elections and called on the Police to investigate and possibly prosecute the REC for his actions,” Force spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi said in a Sunday statement.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, CFR, has directed an investigative team to work in collaboration with the INEC to expedite action on the contents of the letter.

“The Inspector-General of Police while expressing the commitment of the NPF to upholding democratic values, assures Nigerians and the international community, that the Police will leave no stone unturned in unraveling the remote causes of the unwholesome conduct of the REC as well as ensure that all persons fingered in the course of investigations are brought to book.”

The electoral umpire had earlier said it does not know the whereabouts of the REC.