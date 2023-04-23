Sudan Crisis: FG Asks Nigerian Students To Stay Indoors

The Federal Government has insisted that Nigerian students in Sudan should remain indoors while it continues making arrangements for their safe evacuation from the troubled country.

A statement from the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Khartoum, signed by the Charge D’ Affairs, H.Y Garko, advised the students to disregard the notice circulated by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Sudan, calling on students to converge at the African International University, NANSS office, and El-Razi University, for evacuation or to bring $100 or $200 for evacuation.

The FG said it was still dangerous to embark on a journey toward the borders of Sudan without security clearance and guarantee from the Sudanese authorities.

The Embassy also reassured the Nigerian students that their safety and well-being were of priority concern.

Hundreds have been killed since the fight broke out between the forces of the two rival generals in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, and about 4000 Nigerians are trapped.