APC Expels Governorship Aspirant, Senator-Elect In Taraba

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State has expelled a governorship aspirant of the party in the just concluded 2023 general elections David Sabo Kente for alleged anti-party activities.

The party has also suspended the Senator-elect for Taraba South District David Jimkuta for anti-party activities during the elections.

At a press conference in Jalingo, the state capital, the chairman of the party Elsudi Ibrahim asked that Sabo-Kente stop parading himself as a member of the party and has recommended the Senator-elect to the national executive committee office for expulsion.

Elsudi insists he remains the chairman of the party as reinstated by the court against the controversies of a vote of no confidence passed against him by some members of the state working committee.

Read the full statement below:

”You will recall that sometimes in July 2022 the Executives of APC Kente Ward of Wukari Local Government Area wrote the Chairman of APC Wukari LGA calling for the expulsion of Chief David Sabo Kente on series of allegations and offences against the party as enshrined in the party constitution 2022 as amended.