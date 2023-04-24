IGP Launches Probe Into Adamawa REC’s Role In Controversial Poll

The Nigeria Police says the Inspector General of Police (IGP has sanctioned an investigation into Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Hudu Yunusa-Ari’s role in the recently held supplementary Adamawa State governorship election.

This comes after the commission’s appeal to the IGP seeking an investigation and possible prosecution of the Yunusa-Ari over allegations of misconduct.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Sunday, said the police is in receipt of the letter from INEC dated April 18, 2023 “detailing the alleged impropriety of the actions of one Barr. Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC)”.

Adejobi noted that the commission called on the police to investigate and possibly prosecute the REC “for his actions”.

He added that the inspector general “has directed an investigative team to work in collaboration with the INEC to expedite action on the contents of the letter”.

The statement also said Baba expressed the commitment of the NPF to upholding democratic values.

He further assured Nigerians and the international community that the no stone would be left unturned in unraveling the remote causes of the “unwholesome conduct of the REC as well as ensure that all persons fingered in the course of investigations are brought to book”.

It would be recalled that Yunusa-Ari had allegedly usurped the role of the Returning Officer to prematurely announce the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Aishatu ‘Binani’ Dahiru, as the winner while collation was ongoing.

The declaration led to uproar, resulting in the temporary suspension of the exercise.

Ultimately, incumbent Governor Ahmadu Fintiri emerged as the winner.