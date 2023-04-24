‘I Am Hale And Hearty,’ Tinubu Says On Return

The President-Elect said he is still consulting on those that will be part of his government.

By Emperor Simon
Updated April 24, 2023
President-Elect, Bola Tinubu arrives at the Abuja airport on Monday, April 24, 2023. Photo: Channels Television/Sodiq Adelakun

 

Upon his return to Nigeria from France on Monday, the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu says he is hail and hearty contrary to speculations that he was seriously ill.

He stated this at his residence in the Asokoro area of Abuja shortly after his return from France.

The President-Elect said he is prepared for his inauguration on May 29, adding that he is still consulting on those that will be part of his government.

He returned with his wife, Senator Oluremi; and they were received by the Vice-President-Elect, Kashim Shettima; Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; amongst many other high-ranking members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

