LASTMA Recovers Over 100 Used Diapers From Lagos Accident Victim

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has apprehended a suspect with more than 100 used children’s diapers and cash in Lagos, the nation’s commercial capital.

The suspect was caught by LASTMA officials at an accident scene at Mosalasi Round-About inward Iyana-Ipaja area of the state.

Channels Television gathered that the suspect was also involved in the accident where three persons (two females and one male) were severely injured.

ACCIDENTS: LASTMA RESCUES 3 ACCIDENT VICTIMS AT IYANA-IPAJA, LAGOS. ……one rescued victim died on the way to hospital. …..one passenger (suspected ritualist) caught with more than 100 used children 'Diapers Pampers' with pic.twitter.com/Rrm2sFSAh2 — LASTMA (@followlastma) April 24, 2023

LASTMA spokesman Adebayo Taofiq disclosed this in a statement on Monday, saying that the accident involved three vehicles – a Mazda commercial bus (FKJ 88 XH), a tricycle aka Keke Marwa (KJA 369 QM) and a white Camry (KJA 351 HG) – on the main carriageway at Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos.

Taofiq said preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the Camry lost control due to speeding and hit a commercial tricycle from the rear, causing the tricycle to go off-balance and obstruct an oncoming fully loaded Mazda commercial bus going to Iyana-Ipaja.

“Those rescued three accident victims were immediately rushed to different Hospitals by their relatives but, unfortunately, one of the rescued accident victims (male) died along the road to the hospital,” the statement read.

“Those vehicles involved in the accident were immediately removed from the road to avoid impeding the free flow of traffic and handed over to Policemen from Gowon Estate Divisional Police Headquarters for further investigations.

“One of the passengers inside the commercial tricycle involved in the accident was caught with more than 100 pieces of used small children ‘Diapers Pampers’ with a huge sum of money of different denominations was immediately handed over to policemen at the scene of the accident.”