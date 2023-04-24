One Killed As Youth Groups Clash In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has confirmed that one life was lost in a squabble between some Hausa and Gbagyi youths.

The police said it has deployed operatives from the Command to the affected areas to douse tension and effect necessary arrests.

The FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, on Monday, said, “The Acting Commissioner of Police for the FCT, DCP Ahmed Musa has met with traditional rulers of both the Hausa and Gbagyi communities in Gwarinpa at his office to broker peace between both groups, deliberate on possible collaborations necessary to keep the youths in check and oust troubleshooters in the communities.”

READ ALSO: APC Expels Governorship Aspirant, Senator-Elect In Taraba

The statement further read, “The fracas between the two groups which caused the grievous wounding of two (2) youths who were conveyed to the hospital where one was eventually declared dead after attempts to attend to his wounds failed, led to the arrest of one suspect who is currently assisting the Police in their investigations to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the affray.

“The Acting Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT has charged the Traditional Rulers to consistently encourage the youths to imbibe peace and pursue grievances through the legally approved channels rather than taking laws into their hands. Meanwhile, the Police has intensified surveillance patrols in the areas for monitoring the situation to ensure that it does not further escalate.”

The CP was also said to have urged all well-meaning residents of the FCT to go about their lawful businesses and report all suspicious activities, persons, or groups to the police.”