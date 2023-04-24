PHOTOS: Tinubu Returns To Nigeria Weeks To Inauguration

He returned with his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on Monday and they were received by APC faithful.

By Kayode Oyero
Updated April 24, 2023
President-Elect, Bola Tinubu arrives at the Abuja airport on Monday, April 24, 2023. Photo: Channels Television/Sodiq Adelakun

 

Ahead of the May 29, 2023 inauguration, Nigeria’s President-Elect, Bola Tinubu has returned to the West African country after over one month away in Europe.

The aircraft that conveyed the former Lagos State governor touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at 04:30pm on Monday.

He returned with his wife, Senator Oluremi; and they were received by the Vice-President-Elect, Kashim Shettima; Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; amongst many other high-ranking members of the party.

The President-Elect was received by a cheery crowd of supporters decked up in party paraphernalia. Tinubu headed to his vehicle after a brief stop to address the cheers of his supporters.

See more photos:

President-Elect, Bola Tinubu arrives at the Abuja airport on Monday, April 24, 2023. Photo: Channels Television/Sodiq Adelakun
Tinubu returns to Nigeria on April 24, 2023. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun
Tinubu returns to Nigeria on April 24, 2023. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun

 

