PHOTOS: Tinubu Returns To Nigeria Weeks To Inauguration

Ahead of the May 29, 2023 inauguration, Nigeria’s President-Elect, Bola Tinubu has returned to the West African country after over one month away in Europe.

The aircraft that conveyed the former Lagos State governor touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at 04:30pm on Monday.

He returned with his wife, Senator Oluremi; and they were received by the Vice-President-Elect, Kashim Shettima; Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; amongst many other high-ranking members of the party.

The President-Elect was received by a cheery crowd of supporters decked up in party paraphernalia. Tinubu headed to his vehicle after a brief stop to address the cheers of his supporters.

