Cop Killed, Seven Arrested As Hoodlums, Police Clash In Oyo

A cop has been killed in Oyo following a clash between hoodlums and police operatives along Moniya, Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, the state capital.

The incident happened on Tuesday while the officers embarked on a Stop and Search around a major black spot, Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, said in a statement.

“The team of operatives on patrol led by one Inspr Stanley Ikhine, flagged down an Ash coloured Lexus 350 Jeep with a faintly inscribed worn-off number further arousing suspicion from the officers on watch,” the statement read.

He said the vehicle initially slowed down in compliance with the directive before eventually picking up speed and dashing off to evade the officers on duty.

Following the action of the driver, the police officers pursued the occupants of the vehicle in a bid to establish further clarity of facts.

“A few meters away from the initial stoppage point, the Lexus Jeep veered off the road to a nearby garage, driving directly into the waiting hands of hoodlums who were also collaborators in the criminal process, thereby not only obstructing the officers from discharging their duties but as well aiding the escape of the SUV and its Occupants.

“Consequent to the above, the hoodlums attacked the Officers unprovoked and attempted forcefully dragging a rifle from one of the officers which led to a shot being discharged from the barrel during the process of the struggle.

“Sadly, the gallant officer paid the supreme price, suffering a heavy blow to his skull inflicted by one of the hoodlums while preventing them from dispossessing him of his firearm,” the statement added.

Police spokesman stated that the late officer has since been deposited at the State Morgue for Post-mortem, adding that seven persons have been arrested with 12 motorcycles impounded in connection with the incident.