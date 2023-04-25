Senate Presidency: There Are Other Ways To Reward Zones With Bulk Votes, Says Oloriegbe

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June, the lawmaker representing Kwara Central Senatorial District, Ibrahim Oloriegbe, is optimistic that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) will reward zones that produced bulk votes in the recently concluded general elections.

The APC lawmaker stated this on Tuesday on Channels Television’s Politics Today as the battle for the senate presidency thickens.

Already many groups have argued that a Christian southerner should be the next Senate President after Senator Ahmad Lawan from Yobe State. But the APC is yet to zone principal officers of the National Assembly.

During the interview, Oloriegbe said there are other ways his party will compensate regions for an impressive outing in the polls, although he did not state how.

“The election is over, we have the leadership of the country to consider. There should be inclusiveness. Part of what the Constitution under Section 14 (4) tried to do is to be able to see that we stabilise this country through various means,” he stated.

“I think this will come in into play in terms of the thinking of the party. The essence of zoning is to be able to address the spirit of the constitution in terms of carrying everybody along. There are various ways through which the party will be able to reward the various segments that brought in votes.”

On the leadership of the next parliament, the lawmaker said the majority of the Senators-Elect are not new to the National Assembly.

The lawmaker cited the instance of a hopeful for the number three job, Godswill Akpabio, saying he is an old member of the National Assembly, though new to the 10th Assembly.

“Not 70 per cent are new (members). 70 members are not members of the current 9th Assembly,” he stated.

“They are not really new. For example, if you say Senator Akpabio is new to the 10th Assembly but not to the National Assembly.”