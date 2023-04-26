285 Reps Members-Elect Want APC To Zone NASS Speakership — NNPP Chieftain

A newly elected member of the House of Representative from Kano State, Aliyu Madaki, has disclosed that there is a coalition of 285 members-elect who want the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the position of the Speaker.

Madaki, who spoke on Channels Television’s Politic Today on Wednesday, said it is the right of the APC to produce the Speaker for the 10th National Assembly being the party that won majority of the seats in the soon-to-be inaugurated green chamber.

“We have a team which we call a joint tax team which comprises all political parties put together, APC, PDP, Labour Party, NNPP, SDP, all the parties. There is a coalition, we were 283 and before I came for the meeting, two members came and join which makes us 285.

“Those who believe APC as a party should zone the Speaker and then we come together as members in a united voice and try to say who we want from that zone to be our Speaker based on the choice of APC as a party,” he said.

According to the Kano Reps-elect, the composition of the incoming House of Reps means that APC as a ruling party must meet up with expectations to avoid being overridden by opposition lawmakers.

“What we expect from the ruling party is to provide leadership. If you look at the composition of the House of Representatives, if you bring all the opposition parties together our number is higher than that of the APC. So, with that the ruling party has to sit up and work very well in its house,” Madaki added.