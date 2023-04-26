Adamawa Gov Poll: Court Dismisses Aisha Binani’s Suit Against INEC

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja has dismissed the suit filed by the Adamawa governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Aisha Ahmed Binani, seeking to be affirmed as the winner of the election.

Justice Ekwo dismissed the suit following a notice of discontinuance that was filed by the plaintiff.

READ ALSO: Troops Kill Five Bandits, Recover Ammunition In Zamfara

Though she had applied through her counsel Mr Mohammed Sheriff to strike out the suit, Justice Ekwo declined, stressing that the appropriate order was dismissal since the court earlier directed the plaintiff to address it on the issue of jurisdiction.

Senator Binani had approached the court with an ex-parte application to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from announcing any other person as the winner of the Adamawa State gubernatorial election.

In her suit, the APC candidate insisted that she was declared winner of the governorship election after the collation process was completed.

She argued that INEC had no powers to cancel or declare a declaration which has been made as null and void.