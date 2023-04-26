Apo Six: FEC Approves Human Rights Protection Action Plan

The Federal Executive Council has approved Action Plan 2020-2026 with the aim of advancing Nigeria’s position in the observance of international best practices of human rights.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, disclosed this on Wednesday, after the council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, no government has observed human rights in its dealings with Nigerians like the Buhari administration, noting that the approval was based on the memorandum on policy relating to human rights, which he presented to the council.

The AGF recalled that N130m was awarded to the family of Apo 6 by the court even though the case predated the administration.

Malami also pointed out that no single journalist died during the administration as a result of human rights abuse.

On June 7, 2005, six friends — Ifeanyi Ozor, Chinedu Meniru, Augustina Arebu, Anthony Nwokike, Paulinus Ogbonna, and Ekene Isaac Mgbe were driving home from a nightclub in Abuja when they were extrajudicially killed by a team of policemen.