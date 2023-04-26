Court Adjourns Ex-Reps Member ‘Certificate Forgery’ Suit

Justice Bello Kawu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court Abuja, has adjourned to June 28, a suit instituted by a former member of the House of Representatives, Rita Odichi, asking the court to restrain the police from investigating her on alleged possession of a fake WAEC result used to contest the 2015 and 2023 elections.

Odichi contested the seat of Ajeromi-Ifelodun Federal Constituency in 2015 on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and also contested same office in the 2023 election, allegedly with a fake WAEC result.

Odichi was in the green chamber from 2015 to 2019.

The police had invited her for interrogation but she turned down the invitation and rather approached a court to enforce a restraining order and fundamental human rights.