‘Divide And Rule’: COEASU Opposes Lecturers’ Exclusion From 40% Pay Increase

The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) has spoken out against the exclusion of lecturers and other tertiary institution workers from the 40 percent salary increase by the Federal Government.

COEASU President Dr. Smart Odunayo Olugbeko, in a statement made available to Channels Television on Wednesday, said the union is happy that civil servants have been considered for the salary increase.

Describing civil servants as drivers of government policies, the union however said it was appalled at the Federal Government’s decision to exclude some categories of workers.

Olugbeko noted that lecturers and other workers in the tertiary institutions were among those exempted.

According to him, this is despite the various unions in the sector having made several overtures to government on salary increase.

“The present action is an attempt by the Federal Government to divide Nigerian workers and cause confusion within the system.

“The discriminatory increase is an attempt to promote divide and rule and make Nigerian workers unable to speak with one voice on the issues that affect their general welfare,” he said.

The union called on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, return to the renegotiation table to conclude the renegotiation on issues, including salary increase for academic staff in Colleges of Education.

