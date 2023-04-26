No Nigerian Life Lost In Sudan Conflict — Minister

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, on Wednesday, said no Nigerian life has been lost so far in the crisis engulfing Sudan.

He stated this at a media briefing after the Federal Executive Council Meeting, adding that the Federal Government had already perfected plans to evacuate over 5,000 citizens in the war-torn country.

He stated that the first batch of Nigerians are being conveyed as of Wednesday, noting that citizens will be conveyed via buses through Egypt and consequently airlifted.

Diplomat, women and children are to be prioritised in the evacuation process.

Eleven days of heavy fighting until Monday has killed hundreds of people, left bodies rotting in the streets, and some neighbourhoods of greater Khartoum in ruins.

The latest conflict is between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against those of his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the heavily armed paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The RSF emerged from the Janjaweed militia that then-president Omar al-Bashir unleashed in the Darfur region two decades ago, leading to war crimes charges against Bashir and others.