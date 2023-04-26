PHOTOS: WIPO Marks World Intellectual Property Day In Abuja

The World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) on Wednesday held the Intellectual Property and Women Business Summit to commemorate the 2023 World IP Day.

The annual event, which had the theme ‘Women Accelerating Innovation and Creativity in Nigeria: Opportunities and Challenges’, was held at the United Nations House in Abuja.

The forum celebrated the can-do attitude of women inventors, creators and entrepreneurs in Nigeria, while discussing opportunities for increased participation of women in the fields of innovation, creativity and business.

Speakers at the meeting included the Director, Nigeria Country Office, WIPO, Mr Oluwatobiloba Moody; and UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr Mattias Schmale.

Others were the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Dr Jumoke Oduwole; and the Vice Chairman, Channels Media Group, Dr Olusola Momoh, amongst others.

See photos below: